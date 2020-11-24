Moscow [Russia], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 76 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 8,455, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 76 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 71 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

