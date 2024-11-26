London [United Kingdom], November 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his best wishes to everyone on the occasion of India's Constitution Day.

The Chief Minister remarked that everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is not only celebrating Constitution Day but also honouring Dr BR Ambedkar's contributions.

CM Yadav is currently on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, aiming to attract investment opportunities for Madhya Pradesh by engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both nations.

"I remember the incredible Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Everyone, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is celebrating Constitution Day while paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar," CM Mohan Yadav told ANI.

He further noted that during his visit to London to meet investors, he had the privilege of visiting the residence of Dr BR Ambedkar, where Ambedkar stayed for nearly two years while pursuing his studies.

"I am here in London to meet investors, and it has been a privilege to visit the residence of BR Ambedkar, where he stayed for almost two years during his studies. I extend my best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion," CM Yadav added.

Earlier in the day, CM Mohan Yadav paid homage to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Ambedkar House in London on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The Chief Minister's Office also posted on X, "CM extends greetings to the people of the state as well as the country on the occasion of Constitution Day. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is running a campaign to raise awareness about all articles of the Constitution."

The post further mentioned that the Madhya Pradesh government is organising various programmes to mark Constitution Day in the state.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu released a commemorative postage stamp at Samvidhan Sadan to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India.

President Murmu also unveiled two books related to the Indian Constitution, titled "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & Its Glorious Journey." Additionally, Sanskrit and Maithili copies of the Constitution were released.

The event concluded with President Murmu, joined by other prominent leaders, collectively reciting the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

This occasion marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution formally came into effect on January 26, 1950. (ANI)

