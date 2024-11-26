New Delhi, November 26: Amazon workers are reportedly planning to stage strikes and protests in more than 20 countries during Black Friday, which is considered as one of the biggest shopping days of the year. According to reports, protests are being organised by UNI Global Union, a labour organisation based in Switzerland. These demonstrations are expected to occur in various cities across the US, Brazil, Germany, Japan, India, UK, and other countries. In Germany, it is anticipated that thousands of workers will participate in strikes in cities such as Koblenz and Leipzig.

As per a report of The Guardian, Amazon workers in 20 countries to protest or strike on Black Friday. On Black Friday, Amazon and various other retailers provide special deals for customers while warehouse staff remains busy processing and fulfilling a large number of orders. The Amazon workers may hold protests between Black Friday, which falls on November 29, and Cyber Monday, which falls on December 2, 2024. Amazon Plans To Launch Quick Commerce Service ‘Tez’ in India; Check Details.

Reports suggest that the upcoming protest is being organised by the Make Amazon Pay campaign. The campaign is said to ensure that workers are paid fairly and that their rights to join unions are respected. Additionally, it calls for Amazon to contribute its fair share of taxes and to make a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Protests might take place outside Amazon's UK headquarters located on Bishopsgate in London on Black Friday. Activists from Tax Justice UK, along with other groups, reportedly plan to present a petition containing over 1,10,000 signatures to the company. After delivering the petition, they will likely march to 11 Downing Street. The petitioners are urging the Chancellor to put an end to tax breaks for Amazon UK and other large corporations. Amazon Expands Partnership With Anthropic for Development of Responsible AI, Invest Another USD 4 Billion in OpenAI Rival.

Reports indicate that the GMB union, based in the UK, is planning to organise an online rally for Amazon workers on Black Friday. Additionally, in France, a group called the Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Citizens’ Action (ATTAC), which advocates for fair tax practices, is expected to hold protests in various cities.

