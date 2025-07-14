Dubai [UAE], July 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level bilateral meeting with Chairman of the JAIN International Trade Organisation (JITO) group, Mukesh Vora, discussing the potential for industrial collaboration and investment in Madhya Pradesh, as part of his second day of his official visit to Dubai on Monday.

According to a post on the MP Chief Minister's Office on X, both leaders reached a consensus on establishing the MP-JITO investment platform in Dubai, aimed at deepening ties in advanced manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, skill development, MSME promotion, and educational exchange.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: US Regulator FAA Says 'Fuel Control Switches in Boeing Planes, Including Dreamliner Involved in Air India Crash Are Safe'.

"Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, during his Dubai visit, held a high-level bilateral meeting with Mr. Mukesh Vora, Chairman of the JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) group. The meeting extensively discussed the possibilities of investment and industrial cooperation in Madhya Pradesh. During this, consensus was reached on establishing the MP-JITO investment platform in Dubai, encouraging joint ventures in advanced manufacturing, logistics, and renewable energy sectors, as well as strengthening partnerships in the areas of skill development, MSME promotion, and educational exchange," the CMO stated in the X post.

Earlier in the day, Mohan Yadav met with the Chairman of Emirates Airlines and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and the Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for West Asia and the Indian Ocean at Emirates, Essa Sulaiman Ahmad and discussed strengthening aviation cooperation between India and the UAE and enhancing aviation ties, with a particular focus on promoting direct flight services from Tier-2 cities like Indore and Bhopal, developing a regional cargo hub in Central India, and exploring opportunities in aviation training and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) infrastructure.

Also Read | Indian Nationals Die in Separate Tragedies in UAE: Fire During Ritual Claims 1 Life; Mother Suffocates Toddler and Kills Self in Sharjah.

He also held a crucial meeting with the CEO and Director of Grew Energy Private Limited, Vinay Thadani, and his delegation on the 3.0 gigawatt solar cell project in the state's Narmadapuram district, which is expected to create over 700 jobs and position Madhya Pradesh as a leader in the sustainable energy sector.

Following the meetings, Yadav highlighted the broader investment dialogue, emphasising the positive responses from Dubai's industrial community regarding investments in air ambulance, civil aviation, and MRO sectors, as well as meaningful suggestions in wellness, healthcare, energy, and services.

"The investment dialogue of Madhya Pradesh in Dubai began this morning with various important meetings and discussions... Detailed discussions were held with the Consul General of India and Embassy officials, focusing on making business abroad smoother and more effective. Considering the potential in areas such as mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, and food processing parks, extensive dialogues took place with various business representatives," Yadav said.

"One-on-one meetings were held regarding potential investments in air ambulance, civil aviation, and MRO sectors, which received positive responses from Dubai's industrial community. Additionally, meaningful suggestions emerged in the fields of wellness, healthcare, energy, and services. Investors showed keen interest in gold and diamond mining, as well as other mineral-based sectors, which will give a new direction to the state's development," he added.

Yadav's official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)