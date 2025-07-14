Dubai [UAE], July 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav met industry leaders in the UAE's trade sector during his wide-ranging visit to the country.

MP Industrial Development Corporation Ltd wrote in a post on X, "Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav held a high-level one-on-one meeting with Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of ICC UAE, to discuss strengthening economic ties and promoting bilateral investment opportunities."

The post underscored that the Chief Minister highlighted Madhya Pradesh's investor-friendly ecosystem, strategic location, and sectoral strengths across industries such as infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and food processing.

The post further highlighted that the meeting underscored a shared commitment to fostering cross-border partnerships and enhancing trade and investment flows between Madhya Pradesh and the UAE.

The details of the meeting were also shared by the Chief Minister's Office in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Yadav held a high-level bilateral meeting with Chairman of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), Mukesh Vora, where they reached a consensus on setting up the MP-JITO investment platform in Dubai to facilitate cooperation in advanced manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, skill development, MSME promotion, and educational exchange.

Yadav also met with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates Airlines and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for West Asia and the Indian Ocean at Emirates. Discussions focused on promoting direct flight services from Tier-2 cities like Indore and Bhopal, developing a regional cargo hub in Central India, and exploring aviation training and MRO infrastructure.

The Chief Minister further held a meeting with Vinay Thadani, CEO and Director of Grew Energy Private Limited, regarding the 3.0 gigawatt solar cell project in Narmadapuram district, expected to generate over 700 jobs and position Madhya Pradesh as a leader in the sustainable energy sector.

Yadav is scheduled to travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE. The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025." (ANI)

