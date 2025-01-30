Kobe (Tokyo) [Japan], January 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the third day of his visit to Japan, visited Sysmex Corporation office, a leading company in the health sector, in Kobe on Thursday.

During the visit, CM Yadav held a meeting with key officials of Sysmex Corporation and discussed expansion and collaboration in the healthcare sector, especially under the manufacturing of medical equipment.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also invited them to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal next month on February 24-25.

"I had a productive discussion with Mr. Toni Sumaki, Mr. Eisuke Kobayashi, and Mr. Akamatsu of Sysmex, medical equipment manufacturers. Sysmex, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and hematology, has had a strong presence in India since 1993, with manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Gujarat and Sanand," stated CM Yadav in a post on X.

He further added, "Our discussion centered on expanding innovation and collaboration in the healthcare sector, especially under the manufacturing of medical equipment. I also invited them to the Global Investors Summit 2025."

During the meeting, Toni Sumaki gave a presentation of the company in which highlighted their strength and recognised Madhya Pradesh as an important partner. Sumaki also showcased their projects and product portfolio like surgical support robots, regenerative medicine, cellular therapy, life science, clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hemostasis, FCM, urinary analysis and hematology.

He further stressed Sysmex strength, highlighting offices in Germany, Singapore, China amongst others. He also emphasised their presence in India and shared information about their plants in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav spoke on global investment patterns and welcomed opportunities to collaborate with the Madhya Pradesh government in the field of health. He also highlighted the opportunity to invest in research and development, academia collaboration, testing, skilling, AI, manufacturing amongst other things in Madhya Pradesh, stressing it is a good place to invest.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister talked about the available facilities, pointing out about the subsidies, good labour and about the connectivity present in Madhya Pradesh. He also invited them to participate in the Global Investor Summit.

The GIS will take place on February 24 and 25, in Bhopal. The two-day program will be organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

It will serve as a platform for global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends, and to explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav is currently on a four-day visit to Japan from January 28 seeking investment opportunities and inviting industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS). (ANI)

