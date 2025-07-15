Dubai, Jul 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday concluded his official visit to the UAE to foster investment opportunities in the Emirates.

The chief minister's visit, part of the 'Global Dialogue 2025' initiative, was aimed at introducing business possibilities in Madhya Pradesh to investors, entrepreneurs, and experts.

Yadav, who participated in the 'Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum' event on Monday, held discussions with a delegation from the Emirates, including DP World, Etisalat, Lulu Group, Sharaf DG, Tecton and Tata Group, during the three-day visit.

He met UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and discussed fostering investment, enhancing trade cooperation, and reinforcing ties between Madhya Pradesh and the UAE.

The chief minister also interacted with leading textile merchants in the UAE and visited Dubai Textile City to understand market opportunities and best practices.

Yadav discussed strategic partnership during his meeting with Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Mohammed Ahmad Al Yamaha, President of the Arab Parliament and member of the UAE Federal National Council.

The chief minister was felicitated by Indian businesses, including representatives from Friends of Madhya Pradesh, in the UAE.

Yadav visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the celebrations of Guru Purnima.

