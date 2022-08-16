Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 16 (ANI): In order to commemorate the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, anti-Pakistan protests were held in the country's capital, Dhaka marking his 47th death anniversary and the National Mourning Day on August 15.

A day-long programme was organised by the Muktijoddha Mancha at Dhanmondi, the place where Bangabandhu was killed in 1975.

They later submitted a petition to the Diplomatic Police in the name of the Prime Minister of Pakistan demanding an unconditional apology to the people of Bangladesh for their involvement in the killing of Bangabandhu.

In a memorandum, the Muktijoddha Mancha said, "Though fifth years have passed after the liberation of Bangladesh the Islamic Republic of Pakistan still seems to be in denial mode and yet to offer a formal apology to the people of Bangladesh for the atrocities and innumerable sufferings caused by a brutal force on us, the people of Bangladesh."

"Pakistan has always skirted the issues, though it pronounces that it would like to improve its relationship with Bangladesh, which is antithesis and aberration of reality," it added.

Notably, the Muktijoddha Mancha also carried out a candlelight march to pay tributes to Bangabandhu. Bangladesh was liberated from Pakistan in 1971 and the people of Bangladesh believe that Bangabandhu was assassinated by Pakistani agents.

In a further statement, Muktijoddha Mancha said, "Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha, on behalf of 165 million Bangladeshis demand Pakistan to offer an unconditional apology to the people of Bangladesh for the brutalities of Bangabandhu killing, grenade attacks and the genocide of Liberation War".

It later alleged that some forces in Pakistan were still trying to destabilise the democratically elected government of Bangladesh under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"On 15th August 1975, Pakistan ISI was directly involved in the Bangabandhu killing. To take the revenge of surrender in the Liberation War, Pakistan started conspiring against Bangabandhu's government", said Muktijoddha Mancha, adding that with the help of Zia-Mostaque, Pakistan killed Bangabandhu and his family members which was the most brutal political killing in history of the world.

Besides Sheikh Mujibur, his wife Bangamata Begum Fizilatun Nesa Mujib and their three sons, Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel, as well as three close relatives were also killed in the attack.

Bangabandhu's two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana escaped the carnage as they were abroad at the time of the incident. (ANI)

