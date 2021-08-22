Naypyitaw [Myanmar], August 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 371,512 in Myanmar after 2,744 new positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

With 140 more deaths, the toll has increased to 14,236, the statement said.

A total of 4,515 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 295,338.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

