Yangon [Myanmar], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 999 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 3.82-percent daily test positivity rate in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus infections in the Asian country has risen to 507,815, with the death toll recorded at 18,839 after 18 new deaths were reported on Monday.

A total of 479,422 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Another 4 million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine purchased by Myanmar arrived at the Yangon International Airport on Sunday, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Monday.

So far, China has provided 34.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar, including donation of 5.9 million doses, the embassy said.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

