Bangkok, Mar 29 (AP) Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government, which coordinates the popular struggle against the ruling military, has announced a unilateral partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts.

An announcement issued Saturday night said its armed wing, the People's Defense Force (PDF) will implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations starting Sunday in earthquake-affected areas.

It said it would “collaborate with the UN and non-governmental organizations to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps,” in the areas it controls. (AP)

