Naypyitaw [Myanmar], July 12 (ANI): Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with four new cases of corruption at a court in the central city of Mandalay.

On Monday, Lawyer Min Min Soe said the four new cases have been brought against Suu Kyi at a court in the central city of Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, which has set July 22 as the date to discuss the case, Kyodo News reported.

Suu Kyi, who was detained following the February 1 military coup, already faced a number of other charges, including violating the Official Secrets Act, illegally importing walkie-talkies, spreading information that fanned social unease and breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

She also stands accused of illegally accepting USD 600,000 and gold as well as misusing her authority in renting land and a building. Meanwhile, Most of the cases against her are being dealt with by a court in the capital Naypyitaw, Kyodo News reported.

Earlier, Myanmar's ousted civilian leader spent more than 15 years under house arrest during the previous era of military rule.

Meanwhile, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a rights group tracking the situation in Myanmar, on Monday, reported that the number of people killed by security forces has reached at least 902, up from around 890 last week.

The army overthrew Suu Kyi, saying her party had cheated in November elections, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.

Since then, the army has failed to establish control. It faces daily protests, strikes that have paralysed the economy, assassinations and bomb attacks and a resurgence of conflicts in Myanmar's borderlands. (ANI)

