Yangon [Myanmar], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 93,600 as of Wednesday, according to a release from the country's Ministry of Health and Sports.

A total of 1,411 more COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in the country.

The death toll of COVID-19 reached 1,998 with 26 newly reported deaths on Wednesday in the country, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, 72,601 patients have been discharged from the hospitals so far.

A total of 1,202,415 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the ministry's figures said.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

