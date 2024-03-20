Tel Aviv [Israel], March 20 (ANI/TPS): Bringing fresh hope for patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease, Israeli and Italian scientists have discovered a new way to fight the disorder by targeting a harmful protein in its early stages.

Until now, most treatments for Alzheimer's have tried to stop a different form of the protein, called amyloid beta (A-beta). But recent studies show that it's actually an early version of A-beta that causes the most damage to the brain, leading to memory loss and other symptoms.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, which affects a patient's memory, critical thinking and behavior. Treatments focus on managing the symptoms and improving quality of life.

Prof. Shai Rahimipour, of Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, working together with Italian scientists Profs. Angelo Monguzzi and Marcello Campione from the University of Milano-Bicocca, developed nanoparticles that can recognise and attack the A-beta protein in both its early and late stages.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal, Advanced Healthcare Materials, show promise for slowing down the progression of Alzheimers in people with mild memory problems.

The researchers explained that the nanoparticles first latch onto the A-beta. When activated by ultra-low-energy X-rays, the nanoparticles inhibit the A-beta from clumping together and also lower the toxicity of the proteins.

This approach would potentially allow doctors to selectively target and irradiate the affected regions of the brain, minimising the risk of side effects associated with traditional antibody-based therapies. Preliminary studies have demonstrated the approach's safety and effectiveness in preclinical models, paving the way for further exploration in human clinical trials.

"Our ultimate goal is to develop a safe and effective treatment for individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer's, with a focus on those at high risk, such as those with familial Alzheimer's," said Rahimipour.

"By targeting the early-stage aggregation of A-beta, we aim to prevent disease progression and improve the quality of life for patients and their families," he said. (ANI/TPS)

