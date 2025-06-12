Washington, Jun 11 (AP) National Guard troops already have temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests over immigration raids, the commander in charge said on Wednesday, but they quickly turned them over to law enforcement.

Maj Gen Scott Sherman also said about 500 of the National Guard troops have been trained so far to accompany agents on immigration operations. Photos of Guard soldiers providing security for the agents have already been circulated by immigration officials.

Sherman is commander of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the more than 4,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines who have been deployed to Los Angeles to provide security during the protests. (AP)

