Brussels, Jan 12 (AP) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military organisation and Russia have agreed to try to schedule more meetings, despite tensions over Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, Stoltenberg said both parties had “expressed the need to dialogue and explore a schedule of future meetings.”

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Seems to Be More Effective Against Omicron if Compared to Other Jabs, Says Vladimir Putin.

But Stoltenberg said any talks about Ukraine would not be easy.

“There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on this issue,” he told reporters.

Also Read | COVID-19 New Variant, Inflation to Derail Global Economic Recovery in 2022, Says World Bank Report.

He underlined that Ukraine has the right to decide its future security arrangements on its own, and that NATO would continue to leave its door open to new members.

“No one else has anything to say, and of course Russia does not have a veto,” he said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)