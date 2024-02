New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): On the sidelines of the Milan 2024 Exercise, Indian Navy Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti interacted with Commodore Jalil Mughadam, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Navy's Southern Fleet and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the navies of the two nations.

The two sides also exchanged views on the contemporary maritime security environment and challenges. The 12th edition of multilateral naval exercise Milan 2024 commenced in Visakhapatnam on February 19 with the arrival of warships and one maritime patrol aircraft from FFC.

In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "VAdm Tarun Sobti, #DCNS, interacted with Cmde Jalil Mughadam, Dy Commander of IRIN Southern Fleet, on the sidelines of #MILAN2024. Views exchanged on contemporary #MaritimeSecurity environment & challenges. Avenues to enhance cooperation b/n both navies also discussed."

For Milan 2024, nearly 20 ships from Indian Navy, including aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, and nearly 50 aircraft including MiG29K, LCA, Tejas and P8I are participating in the exercise.

The Indian Navy welcomed the naval ships of Russia, Australia, Seychelles, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the US.

The many naval ships that arrived in Visakhapatnam included: Marshal Shaposhnikov (BPK 543), a Udaloy Class Cruiser of the Russian Navy; Varyag (011), a Slava Class Cruiser of the Russian Navy; PS Zoroaster of Seychelles Coast Guard; IRIS Dena, a Moudge Class Frigate of the Iranian Navy; BNS Dhaleshwari, a Castle Class Missile Corvette of Bangladesh Navy and KD Lekir (FSG 26), a Kasturi Class Corvette of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Earlier, HMAS Warramunga, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.Corvette 20 of the Vietnam People's Navy and USS Halsey (DDG-97) of the United States Navy had also docked in Visakhapatnam to participate in the MILAN exercise.

During the Harbour Phase, a Table Top Exercise (TTX) was conducted at Maritime Warfare Centre in Visakhapatnam. 48 officers from 14 navies, including the Indian Navy, collaborated in crafting coordinated plans for convoy protection and disaster relief.

Taking to X, Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command stated, "Harbour Phase highlights at #MILAN2024! As part of the multinational naval exercise, a Table Top Exercise (TTX) was conducted at #Maritime Warfare Centre, #Visakhapatnam today. 48 officers from 14 navies, including the #IndianNavy, collaborated in crafting coordinated plans for convoy protection and disaster relief. Thought-provoking discussions led to robust operational plans, fostering camaraderie and preparedness."

During the Harbour Phase, International City Parade rehearsal at RK Beach in Vishakhapatnam also included a scintillating operational display by the Indian Navy ships and aircraft.

In a post on X, Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command stated, "International City Parade rehearsal at #RKBeach #Visakhapatnam also included a scintillating operational display by the #IndianNavy ships and aircraft. #AirDemo The display left the audience awestruck with its precision and elan.

"The marching contingents of our sister services and foreign partners also lent grandeur to the event As we share some moments of the event here, we welcome you to join us live on # IndianNavy's official You Tube channel and Facebook page for the live streaming of final parade on 22 February 2024!," it added.

In the press release, the Indian Navy stated, "During the sea phase from 24 to 27 Feb 2024, participating Navies will conduct advanced Air Defence, Anti-Submarine and Anti-Surface Warfare drills. Gunnery shoots on aerial and surface targets, manoeuvres and underway replenishment would also be conducted."

"MILAN 2024 aims to strengthen regional cooperation and maritime security, foster interoperability and understanding between participating navies and provide a platform for sharing best practices and expertise," it added. (ANI)

