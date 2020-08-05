Kathmandu [Nepal], August 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted Lalitpur district of Nepal on Wednesday, the National Seismological Center said.

The tremor occurred at 4:30 pm (local time) and was felt around Bagalamukhi area of Lalitpur district.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

