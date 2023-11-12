Kathmandu, Nov 12 (PTI) As Nepal embarked on Deepawali celebrations, the Hindu festival of lights, Deputy Prime Minister Narayankaji Shrestha on Sunday called for economic prosperity and development of the country by preserving the centuries old tradition and culture.

Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Home Minister, Narayankaji Shrestha participated in a special celebration for the Kukur Tihar or worshiping of dogs, on the second day of the five-day festival -- also known as Yama Panchak -- coinciding this year with Laxmi Puja as per the Lunar calendar.

“Observing festivals like Deepawali has been instrumental in developing goodwill among the people, creating social harmony and fostering national unity among them,” observed Shrestha.

Being a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural country, Nepal has long been known for its religious harmony and unity amidst diversity, he pointed out and called for “moving forward on the path of economic prosperity and development of the country by preserving our centuries old tradition and culture.”

Shrestha participated at the Kukur Tihar celebration at Sneha's Care, an animal rehabilitation centre, situated 10 kms south of Kathmandu, where he joined the founder and chairperson Sneha Shrestha in the worship of the dog.

The rehabilitation animal centre is home to more than 150 stray dogs, besides dozens of cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, and pigs. The centre provides shelter to injured and unattended dogs, cows, and other domestic animals.

The Yama Panchak started on Saturday with people worshiping the crow on the first day followed by Kukur Tihar on the second day. Besides offering prayer to Goddess Laxmi, the symbol of wealth, Nepalese also worship and feed the cow on the third day.

On the fourth, Tuesday, Newar community of Kathmandu celebrates Mha Puja or self-worship along with the commencement of Nepal Era 1144, a calendar that is mainly observed in Kathmandu valley. On the final day of the five-day celebrations is Bhai Tika, when a special ritual is observed to symbolise the bond between sisters and brothers.

