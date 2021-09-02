Kathmandu [Nepal], September 2 (ANI): A cabinet meeting under Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has formed a committee to study the border dispute with China in the Himalayan district of Humla.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers which was held on Wednesday late afternoon, decided to form a committee to study the border dispute from Limi Lapcha to Hilla in Namkha village municipality of Humla District.

Also Read | Taliban Escorted Americans to Gates of Kabul Airport in Secret Pact With US Military.

"A committee comprising Department of Survey, Nepal Police, Armed Police and border experts has been formed under the coordination of Home Ministry Joint Secretary to study the problems in the border area of Humla district," Law Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said.

"It should be noted that China had encroached on Nepali land and built nine buildings in Humla last year," the minister said.

Also Read | India’s Sugar Export to Afghanistan Almost at Halt; Should Resume After Normalcy Restored.

A government team led by the Chief District Officer also conducted an on-site study. Although the report is not public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during KP Sharma Oli led administration said that China has not encroached the border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)