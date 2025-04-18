Kathmandu [Nepal], April 18 (ANI): Foundation stone for the construction of Shree Panchayat Secondary School Building at Sundarharaicha Municipality, Morang, under Indian assistance, was laid on Friday.

The foundation stone was laid jointly by Panchakarna Rai, Minister of Social Development, Koshi Province; Kedar Prasad Guragain, Mayor, Sundarharaicha Municipality, Morang; and Garima Nautiyal, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

The school building of Shree Panchayat Secondary School is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at a project cost of NRs 28.10 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation.'

"The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilised for the construction of a triple-storied school building and other allied facilities. The project is being taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and is being implemented through Sundarharaicha Municipality, Morang," a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

Shree Panchayat Secondary School was established in the year 1965. The school runs classes from Nursery to 12th standard. The school has approximately 750 students, of whom 60% are girls.

The Minister, Mayor, Sundarharaicha Municipality, Morang; Chairperson, School Management and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India to the people of Nepal. They expressed confidence that the infrastructure being created would help provide better education to the students of Shree Panchayat Secondary School in Morang. It would also help create an improved learning environment and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the region.

"Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 573 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 495 projects. Amongst these, 91 projects are in Koshi Province, including 16 projects in Morang. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Among these, 146 ambulances and 48 school buses have been donated in Koshi Province. Out of these, 21 ambulances and 15 school buses were gifted in Morang," the Indian Embassy stated.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the growth and development of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. (ANI)

