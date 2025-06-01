Kathmandu, Jun 1 (PTI) The Nepali government on Sunday announced restrictions on protests in most parts of Kathmandu, given the continued protests by pro-monarchy supporters.

Sit-ins, hunger strikes, protests, public gatherings and demonstrations are prohibited within the Kathmandu ring road area except three places -- Koteshwor, Balkhu and Sifal ground, a notice from Kathmandu District Administrative Office said.

The restriction will be effective from June 2 for the next two months, the notice said.

The restriction has been imposed to avoid possible disruption of business activities and transportation services by protesters, the notice said.

However, the notice will not affect other programmes organised in coordination with the district administrative office.

Meanwhile, the police have released seven pro-monarchy supporters, including former home minister Kamal Thapa, who were detained for trying to enter a restricted area in Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon.

The pro-monarchy supporters demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of a Hindu state have been organising indefinite protest programmes since Thursday.

They carried photographs of former king Gyanendra Shah and chanted slogans against the Prime Minister K P Oli-led government.

The protesters said they would continue the protest until the monarchy was restored.

