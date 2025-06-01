Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, June 1: In a shocking incident, a teacher beat a 10-year-old boy to death during a school assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber tribal district, Pakistan. The victim, Khyalmat Khan, a Year 6 student, was brutally assaulted with a rod by headmaster Waqar Ahmed over a minor mistake. The beating took place in front of his classmates, leaving the child with severe injuries to his head, face, and back.

According to a report by The Mirror, the horrific incident occurred in a private school in the Jamrud area of Khyber tribal district. Khyalmat Khan was singled out during the assembly and mercilessly beaten by the headteacher, despite the minor nature of the mistake. As per the report, the boy was crying out in pain as the brutal punishment unfolded in front of his shocked classmates. Pakistan Shocker: 3 of a Family Killed in Dispute Over Use of Kitchen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The headteacher’s actions shocked the community and led to immediate police intervention. After the assault, Khyalmat was rushed to a nearby hospital but tragically died a few hours later due to his injuries. Police quickly arrested headmaster Waqar Ahmed, who is now facing charges related to the boy’s death. Local authorities have launched a formal investigation into the incident, condemning the violence and promising strict action. Pakistan Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Strangled to Death in Karachi’s Madrasa After Raped, Tortured.

The Khyber District Police Officer emphasised that such acts of brutality will not be tolerated. Corporal punishment has been banned in Pakistan since 2021, following several tragic cases of child abuse in schools and other institutions. However, as The Mirror highlights, enforcement remains weak, and such punishments sadly continue in some areas. Pakistan also has one of the highest rates of children out of school, with many campaigners pointing to the fear of corporal punishment as a major factor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2025 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).