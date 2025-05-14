Kathmandu, May 14 (PTI) Nepal was hit by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, according to the Himalayan nation's earthquake monitoring centre. No damage was immediately reported.

The quake was recorded at 6.11 pm with an epicentre located in the Chheskam area of Solukhumbu district in the country's east, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Also Read | US Shocker: Nurse Abuses Specially-Abled Woman in Florida, Caught on Camera Taping Victim’s Mouth and Shaking Her Breathing Machine; Arrested.

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu and other neighbouring districts.

However, there was no immediate report about any damage caused by the tremor.

Also Read | 'Arunachal Pradesh Was, Is, and Will Always Remain Integral Part of India': New Delhi Rejects China Renaming Places in State; Calls It Preposterous.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)