Kathmandu [Nepal], October 10 (ANI): Nepal has attained three grim milestones in the first 10 days of October as the COVID-19 situation in the country has worsened.

On October 4, Nepal surpassed China in terms of COVID-19 cases; on October 9, the Himalayan Nation crossed the milestone cases of 1 lakh and on 10th, it logged all-time-high single-day rise of COVID-19 cases with 5,008 new cases.

Buffered in between China and India, the Himalaya nation with a population of about 30 million has registered a record number of cases every day. On October 7, a total of 3,439 cases were registered which was an all-time-high. The record has been shattered in less than three days as on Saturday, the country recorded 5,008 new cases.

"Nepal today had a total of 19,320 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests. Till date, a total of 11,64,557 samples has been tested. In the last 24 hours, the number of new COVID-19 infections stands at 5,008. Inside Kathmandu Valley, the Kathmandu District alone recorded 2100, Bhaktapur 203 and Lalitpur 369 cases taking the fresh toll of infected in 24 hours to 2,672," Jageshwor Gautam, Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population announced the new figures on Saturday's briefing.

Kathmandu Valley on Saturday recorded a total of 53.35 per cent of those numbers confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As per the numbers, one out of four samples tested for COVID-19 in Nepal are now turning out to be positive.

By the end of the first week of October, Nepal has recorded a total of 105,684 cases of COVID-19 with 74,252 and 614 deaths.

With the rise in cases, the recovery rate of the Himalayan Nation on Saturday dipped to 70.20 per cent from 72.3 per cent that of Thursday. (ANI)

