Utah, October 10: Nearly, 10,000 minks died at fur farms in the United States since the outbreak of COVID-19. Some experts are of the opinion that the deadly virus might have been spread from Human to animals. According to a report published in NBC News, nearly 10,000 minks died in the past two weeks at nine fur farms in Utah.

Minks are known for their luxurious, silky pelts. Dean Taylor, a state veterinarian, told the news portal that the virus was first discovered among the animals in the country in August after ranch workers tested positive. Taylor further added that research indicates there had not been a spread from minks to humans. COVID-19 Vaccine For Animals: Russia to Produce Experimental Anti-Coronavirus Drug For Cats, Minks And Dogs in October.

The veterinarian is also working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wildlife Services, so that protective equipment and adequate training should be given to mink farmworkers with the aim to curb the spread of the deadly virus among animals. Spain to Kill Over 90,000 Mink After 6 Farm Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, more than 50 animals, including Minks, cats, dogs, tigers, and lions, have contracted COVID-19 in the country. Initially, coronavirus was detected in Minks in Denmark, earlier this June.

As a precaution 11,000 minks in a farm in North Jutland, the west of Denmark, were culled. Similarly, more than one million minks were killed a million minks at breeding farms in Spain and Netherlands as a precaution. Both the World Health Organization and the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health, have been studying the transmission of the virus between animals and people.

