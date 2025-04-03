New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): In a significant step towards fostering cross-border innovation and entrepreneurship, the Nepal Pavilion was officially inaugurated at Startup Mahakumbh, India's largest startup event in Bharat Mandapam. The pavilion, established with the support of India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), showcases the growing collaboration between Nepal and India in the startup ecosystem.

The pavilion was jointly inaugurated by Additional Secretary (North) Anurag Srivastava and Nepal's Ambassador to India Dr. Shankar Sharma. In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said, the Nepal Pavilion at the event features 19 startups from diverse industries, including space technology, information technology, artificial intelligence, climate tech, edtech, and agro-processing, offering them a platform to showcase their innovations to a global audience. To encourage young innovators, 10 startup founders from Nepal have received special support from the Embassy of India in Nepal to participate in the event.

This initiative underscores India's commitment to fostering entrepreneurial ties with its neighboring countries. The three-day event is proving to be a crucial opportunity for Nepalese startups to interact with investors, industry leaders, and policymakers from India and beyond. With Nepal's startup ecosystem on the rise, such events allow young entrepreneurs to gain exposure, secure investments, and explore expansion possibilities in international markets. Startup Mahakumbh, currently being held in New Delhi, has brought together thousands of startups, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders, making it a vital platform for networking and exploring business synergies. (ANI)

