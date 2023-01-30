Kathmandu [Nepal], January 30 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal today held a meeting with the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland at Baluwatar here and discussed various matters related to bilateral cooperation.

Nepal Prime Minister's Office in a tweet stated, "Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' received US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, H.E. Ms. Victoria Nuland at Baluwatar this morning. Various matters related to bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interests were discussed."

Victoria Nuland also met with Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. During the meeting, Nuland and Deuba discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties and cooperation in democracy, development, and good governance. Deuba also thanked Nuland for United State's support for Nepal.

"Had a wonderful meeting with US Under Secretary @UnderSecStateP. We discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral relationship and cooperation in democracy, development and good governance.I thanked her for the continued support of the US to Nepal, which is highly valued," Deuba wrote in a tweet.

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is on an official visit to India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Qatar from January 28 to February 3. Nuland will engage with the new government on the broad agenda of the US partnership with Nepal, according to the statement released by the US Department of State.

During her visit to India, Nuland will lead the US-India annual Foreign Office Consultations which cover the full range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. She will also hold meetings with young tech leaders, according to the statement.

During her visit to Sri Lanka, Nuland will mark the 75th anniversary of ties between the US and Sri Lanka relations. She will offer continued US support for Lanka's efforts to stabilize the economy, protect human rights, and promote reconciliation.

Upon arrival in Qatar, the Under Secretary will discuss global issues under the framework of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue.

The statement released by the US Department of State said, "She will also engage counterparts on Qatar's critical support for the relocation of Afghans with ties to the United States and our bilateral arrangement on the protection of US interests in Afghanistan." (ANI)

