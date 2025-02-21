Kathmandu, Feb 21 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday said that the government will not bring any law to curtail freedom of speech amid accusations from the opposition parties regarding a Bill related to regulating social media sites.

“We have come to power after fighting against the situation in which there was no freedom of expression, so the present government will not in any way suppress the people's power for free speech,” Oli said while addressing a programme organised by the Nepal Chamber of Commerce to release a book.

Also Read | Pandemic Fears: China Researches Find New Bat Coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 With Potential Risk of Animal to Human Infections.

Releasing the book titled “Rajesh Kaji Shrestha: Personality and Contributions”, Oli, however, underlined the need to regulate the social media sites, which he said have become “irresponsible and abusive thereby creating chaos in the society”.

Oli's remarks come at a time when a Bill related to regulating social media sites is being tabled in Parliament and has invited criticism from the opposition parties who claimed that the government intends to curtail free speech and press freedom.

Also Read | LoC Tension: India and Pakistan Hold Flag Meet on Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Agree To Stick to Ceasefire Agreement.

“We had revoked the decision made by the previous government led by Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda', which had banned popular social media site TikTok,” Oli recalled.

“We, however, will not tolerate anti-national activities such as creating communal disharmony, disturbing peace and security and creating anarchy in the name of freedom,” Oli said.

On a different note, Oli said that the government is committed towards maintaining good governance so as to move the country towards economic prosperity.

He also dismissed media reports that accused him of depositing millions of dollars in the banks of Cambodia and Switzerland.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)