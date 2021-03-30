Kathmandu, Mar 30 (PTI) Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari wished a speedy recovery to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who underwent a hearth surgery on Tuesday.

In a message on Twitter, Bhandari said: "Expressing happiness over the successful completion of President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind's heart surgery today. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Kovind, 75, underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Tuesday. The surgery was successful and his condition is stable, doctors said.

