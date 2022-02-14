Kathmandu, Feb 14 (PTI) Nepal on Monday received 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated under the COVAX facility from the British government, a health ministry official said.

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization, alongside key delivery partner UNICEF.

Also Read | Accident in Bolivia: 4 Killed, 22 Injured in a Bus Crash in Chuquisaca Department, Say Reports.

A total of 1,312,080 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in a Qatar Airways flight on Monday morning, the official said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | South Korea Rolls Out 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Shots For High-Risk Groups Amid Surge In Omicron Infections.

There are currently 20,951 active cases of COVID-19 across the country. So far, 11,900 people have died from the virus across the country.

Nepal's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.5 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.3 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)