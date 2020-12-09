Kathmandu, Dec 9 (PTI) Nepal has reported 1,056 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the Himalayan nation to 244,433, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that 14 more deaths were reported due to the contagious disease.

Also Read | UK: 2 Workers Show Allergic Reactions After Receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine, MHRA Issues Warning.

“The total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal has touched 244,433 while the total number of deaths have reached 1,651,” the health ministry said in a statement.

As Nepal has achieved 93 per cent corona recovery rate, the country's corona active cases has dropped to 12,245.

Also Read | Joe Biden Unveils Three-Part Plan to Combat COVID-19 During His First 100 Days in Office: ‘Masks, Vaccines and Reopening Schools.

Nepal has till now conducted 1.8 million PCR tests through various laboratories across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)