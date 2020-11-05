Kathmandu, Nov 5 (PTI) Nepal reported 3,051 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 185,974.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Health said 3,430 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. In total, 148,408 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

The recovery rate stands at 79.8 per cent. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,052 after another 18 virus related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 36,514 active cases. So far, 1,507,190 Polymerase Chain Reaction tests have been conducted.

