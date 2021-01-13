Kathmandu, Jan 13 (PTI) Nepal has reported 445 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 266,143, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that the new cases were reported after the authorities conducted screening test across the nation.

“Nepal has reported 445 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu valley alone has witnessed 246 cases in a single day,” the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 1,997,009 people have been tested for corona infection in the country.

As of Wednesday there are 4,434 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Of the total cases so far, 259,772 people have recovered whereas 1,937 died, according to the ministry.

In the past 24 hours, 414 people have been discharged after recovery whereas five deaths have been reported.

