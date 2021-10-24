Kathmandu, Oct 24 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday reported 557 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 903,071, according to the health ministry.

There are 19,201 corona active cases across the country. In the past 24 hours, 877 people have recovered from the disease.

Three deaths have been reported during the period, taking the total number of fatalities to 11,348, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Of the total cases so far, 787,507 people have recovered from the disease.

The country's recovery rate is 97.3 per cent and the death rate is 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, 100,620 doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines donated by the US are set to arrive in Kathmandu on Monday, according to sources at the US Embassy in Nepal.

The US has already donated 1.53 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Nepal.

