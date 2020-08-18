Kathmandu [Nepal], August 18 (ANI): Nepal has reported the highest daily rise of 1,016 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the nationwide caseload to 28,257, The Himalayan Times reported.

This is the first time that the number of reported daily cases has crossed 1,000 in Nepal.

With seven more COVID-19 fatalities, the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country reached 114.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 13,461 tests through the PCR method in the last 24 hours, according to The Himalayan Times.

Among the new cases, 205 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. The total number of recoveries has reached 17,580. (ANI)

