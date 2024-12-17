Kathmandu [Nepal], December 17 (ANI): Nepal will host its first-ever International Balloon Festival next week in the tourism capital of Pokhara in Central Nepal, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the organisers, Balloon Nepal Pvt. Ltd. announced the commencement of the International Balloon Festival along the Pame Phant of Pokhara commencing from 24th December 2024 to 1st January 2025.

Also Read | US: Kamala Harris Set To Deliver Post-Election Message to Maryland Students After Losing to Donald Trump.

"Taking the adventure tourism in Nepal to a new height, the BYD International Balloon Festival is set to start from 24 December 2024. Marking a milestone in the Himalayan Nation's adventure tourism-post-pandemic scenario nearly two dozen balloons will soar high over 9 days on the sky of tourism capital," a press release issued by the organisers read.

As per the organisers, the festival and the flights on the hot air balloon will give a new perspective of Pokhara's scenic beauty to the attendees.

Also Read | Cyclone Chido: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Devastation Caused by Cyclonic Storm in Mayotte, Says 'India Stands in Solidarity With France, Ready To Extend All Possible Assistance'.

"A balloon that will take off from the Pame area will offer a panoramic view of the Pokhara Valley, including the majestic snow-capped ranges of Annapurna, Machhapuchhre, and Dhaulagiri. The stunning sunrise and sunset views can be a major attraction for the tourists," Sabin Maharjan, organizer of the festival briefed the media.

"In this festival, other countries apart from Nepal- the United States of America, Spain, Lithuania, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia and the United Kingdom also will be participating in the festival," Maharjan briefed.

The introduction of the International Balloon Festival in Nepal follows the suit of some internationally acknowledged celebrations across the globe. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, held in the US in 1972 for the first time and continuing over time now hosts about 500 balloons flying annually in New Mexico, attracting over a million tourists.

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta- in England; Saga International Balloon Fiesta -in Japan; Mondial Air Balloons Event- in France, and Cappadocia International Balloon Festival in Turkey are world-renowned balloon festivals organized across the globe.

Balloon Nepal, established in 2015, has been operating commercial balloon flights in Pokhara since 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)