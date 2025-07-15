Kathmandu, Jul 15 (PTI) Nepal will host Power Summit 2025 in September here, said Ganesh Karki, president of Independent Power Producers' Association of Nepal (IPPAN) on Tuesday.

The summit aims to support the implementation of Nepal's energy development roadmap, which targets generating an additional 25,000 megawatts of electricity within the next decade, Karki said, during the inaugural of the 23th annual general meeting of the body in Kathmandu.

Nepal aims to generate a total of 28,500 MW of hydro-electricity by 2035. Currently Nepal is producing 3,500 MW of electricity.

The event will bring together investors, government officials, experts, and stakeholders from over 30 countries to discuss policy debates, share successes stories and exchange views.

Karki asked the government to provide tax exemption to new hydropower projects for the first 10 years of production, liberalise government policies to attract more investment and to reform government procedures relating to hydropower generation.

Energy Minister Deepak Khadka asked the private sector to invest in transmission lines and assured that the government would encourage the private sector as well as foreign investors to invest in the hydropower sector of Nepal.

Chief guest at the occasion, former prime minister and Nepali Congress chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba, advised the government to create an investment-friendly environment for both Nepalese as well as foreign investors.

