Kathmandu, Nov 28 (PTI) Nepal is witnessing local level by-elections on Sunday to fill vacancies in various positions of the local bodies across the country.

The Election Commission has announced that the silence period for the by-election will begin on Thursday at midnight.

During this period, candidates are not allowed to seek votes or engage in any kind of campaigning activities.

Political parties and individuals are prohibited from organising events such as assemblies, conferences, seminars or interactions during this period.

By-elections will be held for 41 local-level positions across 32 districts including, two chairs of rural municipalities, four vice-chairpersons, one municipal chief and one deputy chief, and 32 ward chairpersons.

Although there were 44 vacant positions, two chiefs of district coordination committees and one ward chairperson were elected unopposed.

A total of 162 polling stations and 293 centres have been designated for the by-election. There are 226,799 eligible voters for this by-election.

Altogether 376 candidates, including independents, are contesting by-elections for 41 vacant positions various local bodies. The voting will start at 7 am on Sunday and concludes at 5 pm

In Kathmandu district, by-elections will be held on December 1 for mayor of Kirtipur Municipality and two ward chairpersons of Kirtipur and one ward chair of Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

The by-elections are being conducted to fill the vacancies created either due to the death of the local representatives or resignations submitted by them.

