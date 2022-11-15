Kathmandu, Nov 15 (PTI) Although the Constitution of Nepal guarantees a 33 per cent representation of women in all three tiers of the government, no political party has fulfilled that criteria while fielding candidates for the November 20 general elections.

The mandatory constitutional provision however is honoured while picking up names under the proportionate representation system.

As women are heavily under-represented in all political bodies in Nepal, the Constitution, which came into effect in 2015, made a mandatory provision of providing adequate representation to them through this fast-track formula, pointed out constitutional expert Dinesh Tripathi.

Among the major political parties, the CPN-Maoist Centre has offered the highest number of tickets to women candidates contesting for the House of Representatives (HoR), the percentage of which comes to around 28 per cent, close to the mandatory 33 per cent mark, pointed out Sunil Manandhar, Politburo member of CPN-Maoist Centre.

Former deputy Speaker Onsari Ghartimagar is contesting the election from Kathmandu – 2 Constituency, while former Science and Technology Minister Kalpana Dhamala is contesting the election from Kathmandu – 9 constituency. Similarly, Manushi Yami Bhattarai, daughter of former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, is contesting the election from Kathmandu -7 constituency while Anjana Bishankhe is contesting the election from Kathmandu – 10 constituency.

In Kathmandu district, the party has fielded women candidates in all four constituencies where it has fielded candidates for the HoR.

There are just three other women candidates representing major political parties in Kathmandu's ten constituencies who are contesting the HoR election.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party's Kunti Pokharel is contesting the election from Kathmandu – 2 constituency, Sharmila Suwal is contesting from Kathmandu – 8 constituency representing Janata Samajwadi Party, and Kamala Bhushal from Nepali Congress (BP) is contesting election from Kathmandu 7 constituency.

"We are committed to women's empowerment, their equal representation, and their involvement in economic activities at the same time we are also voicing against violence against women," said Manishi Bhattarai, daughter of former PM Babuarm Bhattarai, while talking briefly to PTI during her campaign in Kathmandu -7 constituency.

As people are searching for something new from the candidates, being the representative of the new generation and also being a woman, I can give something new as per their expectation," Manushi said.

"My first priority will be to establish the rights of the new generation of people to live a respectful life. I want the youths of my country to utilize their skill, capacity, and knowledge for their own country without opting for a foreign country to seek a job to support their livelihood," she added.

"Apart from that, I want to make sure good governance, prosperity, and strong democratic institution and inclusive society as also and to end discrimination of all kinds against women," she remarked.

Nepal is going for elections for the federal Parliament as well as the provincial assemblies on November 20. The elections will be important for Nepal to consolidate the democratic process and maintain stability in the landlocked Himalayan country.

