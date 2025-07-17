Kathmandu [Nepal], July 17 (ANI): Thousands of Hindu devotees on Thursday flocked to the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, observing "Shrawan Sakranti," or the first day of the religious month of Shrawan dedicated to Lord Shiva.

A serpentine line stretched to all corners of the temple, where devotees holding baskets of offerings waited for their turn to enter the temple for worship.

The fourth month -- Shrawan -- as per the Nepali calendar, is considered sacred by Hindu devotees and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, when women fast and adorn green, yellow, and red bangles and beads.

"At home, Mother and Grandmother have taught us to worship Lord Shiva, pray for the well-being, wealth, and wellness of the family members, refrain from having non-vegetarian items, as well as fast on Mondays worshipping Lord Shiva," Manisha Ranabhat, a devotee who thronged the temple on Thursday morning, told ANI.

During this month, especially on Mondays, devotees, despite their ages and sexes, go to the Shiva temple to worship the Lord. It is believed that an unmarried girl keeping fast on every Monday of the month shall get the husband of her choice. Married women, however, keep the fast for the good health and prosperity of their husbands and family members.

As per religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled and Lord Shiva will shower fortune on the devotees who visit the shrines dedicated to him and pay homage after taking an early morning shower on the first Monday of the month of Shrawan.

"The month of Shrawan is a special month for Hindu devotees. In this month, we keep fasts for Bhole Baba and only eat fruits for the entire month, wearing green bangles and yellow-colored saris," Meena Thapaliya, another devotee, told ANI.

Enlisted as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, the Pashupati Temple has high importance for the followers of the Hindu religion, as Lord Shiva is regarded as the creator, destroyer, and preserver of the world.

Apart from its religious importance, the Pashupatinath Temple is also regarded as the saviour of Nepal in times of difficulty. A large swath of pilgrims from India and other countries come to Pashupatinath once in their life. Apart from Pashupati, other Shiva temples or Shivalayas in the capital Kathmandu also witnessed a surge of devotees on the day devoted to Lord Shiva. (ANI)

