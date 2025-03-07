Kathmandu [Nepal], March 7 (ANI): Nepali Muslims gathered at mosques across the country to offer prayers on the first Friday of Ramzan, the holiest month in Islam.

In Kathmandu, a large number of worshippers congregated at the Kashmiri Mosque near Ghantaghar to perform 'Namaz'. Similar gatherings took place in mosques nationwide as devotees observed the religious occasion.

During Ramzan, Muslims observe a month-long fast, refraining from food and water from sunrise to sunset while dedicating time to prayers.

The holy month of Ramzan is believed to be the period when the Quran was revealed. Observing the fast (roza) is considered an act of devotion that brings blessings from Allah.

"During Ramzan, we observe Roza (fast), followed by timely held Namaz, Quran as well as give Jakat. During this time, we are supposed to only do noble works. This time demands full dedication to noble works, other tasks are deemed to be kept aside and continue the Roza. For the entire month, we have been focusing on Namaz, Quran recitation and do noble works as we continue the Roza," Mohammad Razwi, one of the attendees of first Friday prayers of Ramzan told ANI.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as the month is believed to be when the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded "as a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

For an entire month, Islam followers follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri'. By 4:45 (AM), they have food, and then they fast for the whole day--not even drinking a drop of water. They perform Namaz five times a day.

The early morning is known as Fazar, followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Magrit in fourth, and Isha in the final one. The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit, which usually falls after 6 PM or later in the evening.

For a month, Muslims observe a strict fast from dawn until sunset. According to the religion, fasting is a private act of worship that brings about nearness to God, a form of spiritual discipline, and a means of empathizing with those less fortunate.

The evening meal, or dinner, which is taken late in the evening after Magrit is called Iftar. It is mandatory to visit family and friends. On the evening of the 27th day of Ramadan, Muslims observe a special night called Layat al-Qadr, sometimes referred to as the Night of Power. It is believed that Muhammad first received the Holy Qur'an on this night.

At the end of Ramzan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)

