Kathmandu, Apr 3 (PTI) Seven political parties based in Nepal's Terai-Madhesh, the southern plains, on Thursday formed a new political alliance called the Federal Democratic Front.

The alliance was announced amidst a function in Kathmandu with representatives consisting of Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party-Nepal, Rastriya Madhesh Samajbadi Party-Nepal, Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Terai Madhesh Loktantrik Party (TMLP) and Janata Pragatisheel Party.

Also Read | US Tariff Blow: Apple Stock Plunges as Key Manufacturing Hubs China, India, Vietnam Stare at Levies.

Six of the members of the new alliance, except TMLP, are based in Madhesh.

The alliance vowed to campaign for the amendment of the constitution which they term as incomplete and flawed, according to a statement.

Also Read | Automattic Layoffs: WordPress and Tumblr Parent Company To Cut 16% of Global Workforce Amid Organisational Restructuring, Announces CEO Matt Mullenweg.

“The alliance will focus on addressing issues such as administrative inefficiency, corruption and the increasing influence of brokers in the country's governance system,” said the statement.

The alliance announced 26 key objectives, including the implementation of the Tarei-Madhesh Infrastructure Development Programme, the completion of national pride projects such as the Hulaki (Postal) Highway and securing commitment to proportional electoral representation in the federal parliament.

The front also proposed reforms in budget allocation based on population and human development indicators.

All political and constitutional appointments should be based on qualification, talent and experience, instead of partisan interest, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)