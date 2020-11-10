Kathmandu, Nov 10 (PTI) Nepal reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 199,760, according to official data.

Till now, the virus has claimed 1,148 lives in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 12,960 Polymerase Chain Reaction tests were conducted, of which 1,677 men and 1,059 women were diagnosed with the infection, said the Ministry of Health and Population.

In the same period, 853 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and care facilities after making a full recovery.

The total number of recovered cases in the Himalayan nation stands at 160,577. There are 38,035 active coronavirus cases.

Kathmandu Valley, which has emerged as a major transmission area, reported 1,420 new cases on Tuesday.

