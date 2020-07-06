Kathmandu, Jul 6 (PTI) Nepal reported 180 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 15,964 on Monday, the health ministry said.

The death toll due to the disease reached 35 after a 29-year-old man from Baglung district died on Monday, it said.

Also Read | Newly-Built Bridge in Gujarat's Bamnasa village Collapses Following Heavy Rains: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the health ministry, said that 264 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

"With this, the number of COVID-19 patients to be discharged after recovery has reached 6,811," Gautam said.

Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Held Talks, Agreed On Disengagement Along LAC: MEA.

COVID-19 tests have been conducted on 255,728 people in the country.

At present, there are 9,118 active coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)