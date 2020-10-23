Kathmandu, Oct 23 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally surpassed 150,000-mark after the country reported 4,499 new cases on Friday.

The number of active cases stands at 46,691 as 105,488 people have made successful recovery—2,668 of them in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, Kathmandu Valley recorded 2,720 new cases in the past 24 hours.

