Kathmandu, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba-led Nepali Congress on Wednesday emerged as the single largest party in the House of Representatives with 89 seats after the election commission allocated seats to all the political parties under proportionate voting system.

Seven political parties have got the recognition of the national party in the election though 12 political parties have won parliamentary seats.

Former prime minister K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML has received highest votes under proportionate voting system while the NC and CPN-Maoist Centre have secured second and third positions, respectively.

The CPN-UML has secured 34 seats under the proportionate voting followed by the NC with 32 seats and CPN-Maoist Centre with 14 seats. Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has received 13 seats while Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Janamat Party have received 7, 5 and 5 seats respectively.

After the allocation of proportionate votes, the NC emerged as the largest party with 89 seats in the 275-member House. Similarly, opposition CPN-UML secured second position with 78 seats followed by the CPN-Maoist Centre with 32 seats.

Similarly, RSP has secured 20 seats followed by RPP 14 seats and JSP 12 seats.

CK Raut-led Janamat Party, which secured only one seat in the HoR under the first-past-the-post category, got 5 seats under the PR category, which means that the party will have a total of six members in the House.

Madhav Kumar Nepal-led CPN-Unified Socialist got seven seats in direct voting but could not cross the threshold of 3 per cent to become a national party.

Similarly, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party has got 4 seats, Nagarik Unmukti Party 3 seats, Rastriya Janamorcha 1 seat, and Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party 1 seat in the HoR.

Five independent candidates have also made their way to HoR.

Now the parties will have to submit the list of candidates according to the number of seats they have received according to the guidelines of the Election Commission and according to the designated cluster.

In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 were elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 were elected through the proportional electoral system.

A party needs at least 138 seats to form a majority government.

With the support of the Janamat Party, the five-party ruling alliance, which includes the NC, CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janamorcha will have enough numbers to form a government.

On Sunday, NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel said on Sunday that the government to be formed now will provide political stability, good governance, development and employment in the village.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on November 20 to end the prolonged political instability that has plagued the Himalayan nation.

