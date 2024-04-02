World News | Netanyahu Says Aid Workers in Gaza Were Killed by an ''unintended Strike'' by Israeli Forces

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Apr 2 (AP) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said: “Unfortunately over the last day there was a tragic incident of an unintended strike of our forces on innocent people in the Gaza Strip.”

He says officials are “checking this thoroughly” and “will do everything for this not to happen again”.

The strike late Monday killed seven aid workers for the World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend its operations in Gaza. (AP)

