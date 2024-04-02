World News | Netanyahu Says Aid Workers in Gaza Were Killed by an ''unintended Strike'' by Israeli Forces

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Deir Al- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

Agency News PTI| Apr 02, 2024 05:26 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Netanyahu Says Aid Workers in Gaza Were Killed by an ''unintended Strike'' by Israeli Forces
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Apr 2 (AP) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said: “Unfortunately over the last day there was a tragic incident of an unintended strike of our forces on innocent people in the Gaza Strip.”

Also Read | Bangladesh: Four Vehicles Catch Fire After Oil Tanker Overturns on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar, One Killed.

He says officials are “checking this thoroughly” and “will do everything for this not to happen again”.

The strike late Monday killed seven aid workers for the World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend its operations in Gaza. (AP)

Also Read | Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls for Al Jazeera Shutdown, New Law Allows for 'Security Threat' Bans on International Media Amid Gaza War.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Apr 02, 2024 05:26 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Netanyahu Says Aid Workers in Gaza Were Killed by an ''unintended Strike'' by Israeli Forces
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Apr 2 (AP) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said: “Unfortunately over the last day there was a tragic incident of an unintended strike of our forces on innocent people in the Gaza Strip.”

Also Read | Bangladesh: Four Vehicles Catch Fire After Oil Tanker Overturns on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar, One Killed.

He says officials are “checking this thoroughly” and “will do everything for this not to happen again”.

The strike late Monday killed seven aid workers for the World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend its operations in Gaza. (AP)

Also Read | Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls for Al Jazeera Shutdown, New Law Allows for 'Security Threat' Bans on International Media Amid Gaza War.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Russian
50K+ searches
Atishi
20K+ searches
Kejriwal
20K+ searches
Realme 12x 5G
20K+ searches
Autism
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Russian
50K+ searches
Atishi
20K+ searches
Kejriwal
20K+ searches
Realme 12x 5G
20K+ searches
Autism
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma