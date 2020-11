Las Vegas, Nov 24 (AP) The Nevada Supreme Court made Joe Biden's win in the state official on Tuesday, approving the final canvass of the November 3 election.

The unanimous action by the seven nonpartisan justices sends to Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak results that will deliver six electoral votes from the Western US battleground state to Biden over Republican President Donald Trump.

The court action drew extra scrutiny amid legal efforts by the state GOP and Trump campaign to prevent sending vote-by-mail ballots to all 1.82 million active registered voters and then to stop the counting of the 1.4 million votes that were cast.(AP)

