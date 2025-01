Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/TPS): H5N1 bird flu was diagnosed in a flock of turkeys at Kibbutz Tzora in the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council. Following an unusual mortality of approximately 19,300 turkeys, aged 6.7 weeks, in four chicken coops, samples were sent to the laboratories of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, which confirmed the suspicion.

This is the 16th case of bird flu diagnosed in the current flu season in commercial chicken coops. As a reminder, in the past two weeks, two additional cases of bird flu were discovered in a turkey coop at Kibbutz Tzora.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is acting in accordance with the procedures recommended by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) regarding the treatment of avian influenza.

Among other things, a quarantine zone has been defined within a range of up to 10 km from the infected poultry houses, in which the movement of poultry is restricted, the population of poultry houses is prohibited, and strict biosecurity measures are required from those involved in the industry. The veterinary services at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security continue to conduct active monitoring of all poultry houses in the area.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security calls on breeders of ornamental birds and poultry farms, as well as free-range poultry farms, to keep the poultry they own inside buildings, prevent them from roaming in open areas, and thus reduce the risk of infection from wild birds during the migration season. (ANI/TPS)

